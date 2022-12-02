Indus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for about 0.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ternium by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ternium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $25,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TX. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 161,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,756. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.