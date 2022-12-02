IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $57,563.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.97 or 0.06353698 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00509859 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.03 or 0.31012029 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.