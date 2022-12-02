Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.97. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 105,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,655,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,570. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

