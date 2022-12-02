Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.95. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.56. Imperium Technology Group has a 12 month low of 0.65 and a 12 month high of 2.64.

Get Imperium Technology Group alerts:

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.