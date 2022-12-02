Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.95. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.56. Imperium Technology Group has a 12 month low of 0.65 and a 12 month high of 2.64.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
