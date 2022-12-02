ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03), with a volume of 999,206 shares.
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £7.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
