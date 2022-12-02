Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 422,693 shares.The stock last traded at $59.98 and had previously closed at $62.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Immunocore by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 849,662 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,429,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

