Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 422,693 shares.The stock last traded at $59.98 and had previously closed at $62.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Immunocore Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.