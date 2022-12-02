Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $7.26. Immersion shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 491,225 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,076.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Singer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,331.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 67.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 508,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 87.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 424,589 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 88.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 162,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

