Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.77

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 13447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMGO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
