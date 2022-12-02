Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.77

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 13447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMGO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Imago BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.