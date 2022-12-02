Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

