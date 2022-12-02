Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

ITW traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $224.61. 2,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.