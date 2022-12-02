IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.25

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.25 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.52). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 3,323,397 shares changing hands.

IG Design Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market cap of £123.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,355.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.02.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

