iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $88.36 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $88.36 million and $9.11 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.08900502 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $20,067,604.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

