Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

