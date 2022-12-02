IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.93. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at IAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

