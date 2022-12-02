Huobi Token Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00040172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $15.87 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.40 or 0.06218569 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00509722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.91 or 0.31003728 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

