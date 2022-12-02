Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) VP Sells $762,500.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $18.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

