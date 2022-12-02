Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.75-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HUM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.37. 1,250,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.00.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

