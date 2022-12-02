Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana Stock Performance

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $548.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

