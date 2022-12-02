Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.83-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 171,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

