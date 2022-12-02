Horizons Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,484 iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,376.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 840,772 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,746,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,057,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,884,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,531,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 18,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

