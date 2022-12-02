Horizons Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. 84,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.99.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.