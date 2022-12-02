Horizons Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. 3,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.