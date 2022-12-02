Horizons Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 157,420 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,349,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 242,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. 988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,659. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

