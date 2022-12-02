Horizons Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,197 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,500,800. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

