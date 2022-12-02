Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Up 60.1% in November

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the October 31st total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 34.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 1,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,331. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

