HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HORIBA Price Performance

HORIBA stock remained flat at $45.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HORIBA has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HORIBA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.