Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 50.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
