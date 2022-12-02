Hooked Protocol Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $120.26 million and approximately $364.58 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00014148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.5470557 USD and is up 12.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $518,182,861.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

