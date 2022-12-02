HitBTC Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $582,476.39 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $582,476.39 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

