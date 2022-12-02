HI Price Tops $0.0277 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 15% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $76.69 million and approximately $866,082.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,061.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010495 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00245425 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02883757 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $788,847.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

