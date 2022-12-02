HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.76 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, HI has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $79.76 million and approximately $785,673.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03036447 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $849,661.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

