HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of HF Sinclair worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $25,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

