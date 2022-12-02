Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Shares Up 1.9%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.20. 2,794,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.
Hertz Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hertz Global (HTZZ)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.