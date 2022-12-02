Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

