Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.