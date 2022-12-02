Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $302.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.74. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

