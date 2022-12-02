Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,970 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.07 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.29 and its 200 day moving average is $293.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.



