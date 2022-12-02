Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day moving average of $393.21.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

