Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $550.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

