Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 621,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 90.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 174.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

