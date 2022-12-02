Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

