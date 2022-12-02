Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

LOW opened at $215.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

