Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.28 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

