Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,150 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.87 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

