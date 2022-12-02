Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY opened at $370.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.90. The firm has a market cap of $351.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

