Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Has $68.40 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP cut its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,096,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,606 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 21.7% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $68,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 265,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 90.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYK opened at $20.58 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.