Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Buys 10,780 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 10.4% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 31.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

Booking stock opened at $2,060.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,826.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,915.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

