HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.18

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $10.96. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 42,215 shares.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($67.01) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.85) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($44.33) to €41.00 ($42.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

