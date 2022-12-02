Hedera (HBAR) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $941.99 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025151 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04875427 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,431,610.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

