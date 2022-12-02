Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 49.8% in November

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Up 6.5 %

Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 890,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.55.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 52.58% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

